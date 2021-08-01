The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Command, has secured the conviction of Tijjani Haruna and Abdullahi Ahmed to six months imprisonment before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, on a separate one-count amended charge of giving false information to EFCC operatives.

The offense violates and is punishable under Sections 139 and 139 (a) of Borno State’s Penal Code Laws.

One of the charge reads: “That you, Tijjani Haruna, sometimes in September 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being legally bound to furnish true information on your POS. transactions, to the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) Operatives during the course of investigation furnished the Commission with information which you knew or has reason to believe to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 139 and 139 (a) respectively of the Penal Code Laws of Borno State.”

The other charge reads: “That you, Abdullahi Ahmed, sometimes in November 2019 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being legally bound to furnish true information on your POS transactions to the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) Operatives during the course of investigation furnished the Commission with such information which you knew or has reason to believe to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and Punishable under Sections 139 and 139 (a) respectively of the Penal Code Laws of Borno State.”

They “pleaded guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, the prosecution’s counsel, reviewed the facts of the case and urged the court to convict and sentence the duo as charged.

Justice Kumaliya convicted and sentenced the defendants to six months imprisonment each with an option of N20, 000.00 (Twenty Thousand Naira) fine.