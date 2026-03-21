The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully contained a major accident involving a gas tanker and a tipper truck along the Lekki–Epe Expressway at Tera Ahmeed bus stop, Sangotedo. According to a statement by the Controller General of the agency, Margaret Adeseye, the incident occurred in the early…...

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully contained a major accident involving a gas tanker and a tipper truck along the Lekki–Epe Expressway at Tera Ahmeed bus stop, Sangotedo.

According to a statement by the Controller General of the agency, Margaret Adeseye, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at 2:36 a.m., prompting an emergency response from Lekki Phase II, Oniru, and Epe II fire stations.

“The accident involved a 20-tonne tipper truck speeding from the Epe end that rammed into a stationary 30-tonne gas truck which had failed to pull over from the highway,” the statement said.

The collision triggered a fire that spread to three adjoining warehouses and ten roadside shops, including a gym and a generator house.

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The fire was eventually extinguished, saving a Total Petrol Filling Station, its fully loaded 33,000-litre PMS tanker, and several other properties.

After the blaze, the remains of three Sienna buses, a Toyota Corolla, and a forklift parked within the affected properties were recovered.

Tragically, the tipper truck driver and his assistant, both male adults, were burnt beyond recognition, while the gas truck driver escaped unhurt.

Efforts are ongoing to clear the remains of both vehicles from the highway, which has since been reopened to traffic, restoring normalcy to the scene.

Adeseye reiterated the Fire Service’s readiness to respond promptly to emergencies and urged motorists to exercise caution on the highways.