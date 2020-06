Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the death of the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Adebayo Osinowo.

Mr Osinowo died Monday afternoon after a brief illness. He was aged 64.

Until his death, he was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries.

Reacting to the news of his death, many twitter users described it as sudden and unfortunate.

Below are some of the reactions on twitter.