The Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district in the ninth Assembly, Adebayo Osinowo, is dead.

He died on Monday after a brief illness at the age of 64.

He was elected Senator in 2019 and was subesequently appointed as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries.

Senator Osinowo had his primary education at St. Augustin Primary School in Ijebu-Ode and his Secondary Education in Issoyin Grammar School, Isoyin.

In 1977, he started his career as a Land Officer at the Federal Ministry of Works till 1979. He then became the Managing Director at NITAL International from 1986 to 2003.

Senator Osinowo became the Managing Director at NIMCO International Co. Ltd from 1990 to 2003. He also worked as Managing Director, at Extreme Piling and Construction Company Ltd and NIMCO Dredging Company from 1990 to 2003.

Osinowo began his political life in the second republic serving as a youth Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Osinowo was a four time honorable in the Lagos State house of assembly.