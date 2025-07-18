The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy has successfully concluded Phase One of Nigeria’s first-ever Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI) Mapping. This historic initiative sets a new direction for economic growth, aiming to create over 2.5 million jobs by strategi...

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy has successfully concluded Phase One of Nigeria’s first-ever Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI) Mapping. This historic initiative sets a new direction for economic growth, aiming to create over 2.5 million jobs by strategically harnessing the potential of Nigeria’s vibrant creative sector.

The mapping exercise, described by stakeholders as a major policy milestone, offers the first comprehensive, data-driven insight into the structure, value concentration, and growth prospects of Nigeria’s creative economy. By pinpointing high-impact sub-sectors and revealing key gaps, it provides a blueprint for coordinated action and targeted investment across the country.

“This is not just data; it is a new compass for unlocking prosperity,” said Faiz Imam, Chief Advisor to the Honourable Minister. “It signals a turning point in how we design, coordinate, and scale interventions that impact real lives, real incomes, and real futures.”

The report identifies several priority areas critical for intervention:

High-Impact Job Clusters: Specific sub-sectors were found to offer scalable opportunities for youth employment and creative entrepreneurship.

Catalytic Intervention Points: Areas where government policy and private investment can generate the highest returns and societal benefit were clearly outlined.

Need for Ecosystem Coordination: The data reveals that sustainable growth requires synchronized efforts in infrastructure, skills, innovation, financing, and distribution. Fragmentation, the report warns, could significantly hinder progress.

To build on these insights, the Ministry will convene a Creative Economy Coordination Summit in the coming weeks. This summit will bring together:

The summit aims to align existing initiatives, deepen cross-sector collaboration, and unveil a national delivery framework for creative industry development — one that ensures every investment contributes meaningfully to job creation, innovation, and inclusive growth.

A formal invitation and program schedule for the summit will be released soon.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, positioning the creative sector not only as a cultural force but also as a core pillar of national development and global competitiveness.

The Honourable Minister emphasized that this moment is more than policy — it is a collective call to action.

“Let us unite around a common goal — not just to celebrate Nigeria’s creative spirit, but to convert it into lasting, large-scale impact for generations to come,” the Minister said.

What Comes Next

The full CCI Mapping Report (Phase One) will be published on the Ministry’s D30 platform after the summit.

Phase Two of the mapping is already underway and will cover additional sectors, including tourism, fashion, and heritage industries.

The Ministry has extended an open invitation to all relevant actors — from public institutions and development agencies to private investors, digital platforms, and grassroots creators — to partner in shaping Nigeria’s future as a creative and cultural powerhouse.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Chindaya Ahmadu

Director of Press

Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy

📧 ahmaduchindaya@gmail.com

Sandra Njoku-Samuel

Media Strategist to the Honourable Minister

📧 Sandrans.official@gmail.com