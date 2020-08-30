A tweet sent from Chadwick Boseman’s account announcing the actor’s death has become the most-liked of all time, Twitter announced.

The tweet surpassed six million likes on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after it was posted.

The tweet far eclipsed the previous most-liked tweet, which was sent by former President Barack Obama in 2017.

The tweet from Boseman’s account said the actor had lived with colon cancer for the last four years, even while filming a number of movies “between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”