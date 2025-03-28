TVC Communications, the media powerhouse behind TVC Entertainment, TVC News, Max 102.3 FM, Max FM Abuja, and Adaba FM Akure, has expanded its footprint in Nigeria’s broadcast industry with the launch of a brand-new radio station, Yanga 89.9 FM.

The new station, which broadcasts on the frequency 89.9 FM MHz, is set to redefine urban radio in Lagos with its engaging programming and unique focus on Pidgin English. Positioned as an urban pidgin radio station, Yanga FM aims to capture the vibrant essence of Lagos city, bringing fresh and relatable content to its diverse audience.

With a lineup of seasoned and dynamic on-air personalities, Yanga FM is poised to take over the airwaves by offering high-quality entertainment, news, and interactive shows tailored to the urban populace. The station promises to be a hub for engaging conversations, music, and cultural storytelling, all delivered in the language of the people – Pidgin English.

Strategically located in Eko Atlantic City on Lagos Island, Yanga FM is leveraging cutting-edge technology and a robust broadcasting infrastructure to ensure seamless transmission and reach. The launch of the station signifies TVC Communications’ continued commitment to innovation and excellence in the Nigerian media landscape.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer, TVC Communications, Victoria Ajayi expressed excitement over the addition of Yanga FM to their media portfolio. “Yanga FM is not just another radio station; it’s a platform that truly understands and connects with the urban audience in Lagos. Our goal is to entertain, inform, and engage our listeners with content that resonates with their daily experiences.”

With the media industry evolving rapidly, the introduction of Yanga FM is expected to bring fresh competition to the Lagos radio market while offering listeners an alternative that is both entertaining and culturally relevant. The station is set to kick off full programming with an exciting lineup of shows that promise to captivate audiences across the city.

Listeners can tune in to Yanga 89.9 FM and be part of a thrilling new radio experience that celebrates the rich, diverse, and energetic spirit of Lagos.