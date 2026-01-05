The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has ushered in the year 2026 with a message of gratitude, reflection and renewed commitment to the defence of Nigerian workers, declaring that the labour movement emerged stronger and more united despite the economic and policy challenges of 2025. In a New Y...

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has ushered in the year 2026 with a message of gratitude, reflection and renewed commitment to the defence of Nigerian workers, declaring that the labour movement emerged stronger and more united despite the economic and policy challenges of 2025.

In a New Year message

jointly signed by the President General of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, and the Secretary General, Comrade General Toro, TUC thanked God Almighty and commended Nigerian workers for their steadfast solidarity, noting that their unity continues to strengthen the collective voice and purpose of the Congress.

According to the TUC, the outgoing year tested the resilience of organised labour, but through vigilance, discipline and cohesion among affiliates, the Congress was able to stand firm and reinforce its role as a defender of workers’ rights, dignity and welfare across the country.

A major highlight of 2025, the Congress said, was the successful conduct of its Quadrennial Delegates’ Conferences, which renewed its leadership mandate, strengthened internal cohesion and reaffirmed its commitment to principled and democratic trade unionism.

On workers’ welfare, the TUC outlined several key interventions during the year, including sustained engagement on the implementation of the new national minimum wage across states, as well as support for affiliates in negotiating Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) in various sectors of the economy.

The Congress also disclosed that it actively opposed policies it described as anti-worker, including proposed new ATM transaction charges and electricity tariff hikes, warning that such measures would have further eroded workers’ incomes and worsened the cost-of-living crisis.

In the petroleum sector, the TUC said it resisted proposed increases such as a 15 per cent import duty and a five per cent tax on petroleum products, interventions it noted helped to avert additional pressure on pump prices and household expenses.

The labour centre further revealed that it engaged government authorities on the implementation of consequential salary adjustments for public servants, stressing that such measures are critical to protecting purchasing power and maintaining industrial harmony. It also confirmed ongoing engagement on proposed tax reforms, insisting on a fair, progressive and equitable tax system that does not disproportionately burden workers, low-income earners or the poor.

Beyond advocacy, the TUC announced a major institutional milestone with the acquisition of a new National Headquarters, describing the development as a symbol of stability, growth and renewed capacity to serve Nigerian workers more efficiently and professionally.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Congress expressed deep concern over persistent inflation and rising living costs, calling on governments at all levels to urgently review and enhance workers’ allowances as a temporary relief measure, pending the full implementation of a new National Minimum Wage in 2027 in line with the Labour Act.

The message concluded with a call for sustained unity and solidarity among workers, urging members to move into the new year with renewed resolve and commitment to building a labour movement that stands firmly for workers’ interests and the broader progress of Nigeria.