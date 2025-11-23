Troops of Sector 3 of the Operation Fasan Yamma have reaffirmed their commitment to rescue the abducted student of the St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area in Niger State. In a statement signed by Captain David Adewusi, the Media Information Officer of the OPFY, the tro...

Troops of Sector 3 of the Operation Fasan Yamma have reaffirmed their commitment to rescue the abducted student of the St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area in Niger State.

In a statement signed by Captain David Adewusi, the Media Information Officer of the OPFY, the troops were instructed to adopt intense operational tactics and maintain unyielding pressure on the criminals by the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Warrah Idris.

The statement reads, “The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force North West (JTF NW) Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), Major General Warrah Idris, has charged troops to maintain unyielding pressure on the criminals responsible for the recent abduction at St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, when he visited the scene on 22 November 2025.”

It added, “During the visit, the Theatre Commander conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the incident location to obtain firsthand operational insight. He was received and thoroughly briefed by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division and Commander Sector 3 OPFY, Major General CR Nnebiefe, on ongoing coordinated efforts in conjunction with other security agencies aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of the abducted students.”

Reaffirming the determination of the Theatre, Major General Idris emphasised the need for relentless pursuit of the criminals, stating, “The bandits are clearly feeling the heat of our operations and will find no safe haven. Remain vigilant and relentless in pursuing them without granting them any respite until every one of the captured students is safely recovered and reunited with their families.”

While expressing his confidence in the troops, he assured that all necessary resources, support, and operational enablers would be deployed to guarantee mission success.