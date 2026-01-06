Troops of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, in coordination with Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), have successfully rescued a retired senior military officer, Colonel Ajanaku, from kidnappers in the Rafiki area of Bassa Local Government, Plateau State. The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public ...

Troops of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, in coordination with Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), have successfully rescued a retired senior military officer, Colonel Ajanaku, from kidnappers in the Rafiki area of Bassa Local Government, Plateau State.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 3rd Division, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, confirmed the rescue in Jos, the state capital.

“I can confirm that the senior officer was rescued by our troops in the early hours of the evening. He’s currently taken to our medical facility for a medical check-up,” Colonel Danja said.

According to sources in Bassa, Col. Ajanaku was abducted by gunmen from his residence around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. His home is located opposite the Salvation Army Church along Rukuba Road.

Following the incident, military personnel quickly responded, tracking the kidnappers along their escape route through the Wildlife Park. Search and rescue operations were intensified in caves and rocky highlands suspected to be used as hideouts.

Security forces later switched to covert operations, culminating in the successful rescue of Col. Ajanaku at approximately 6 p.m. on the outskirts of the Rafiki axis in Bassa LGA.

It was reported that prior to the rescue, the abductors had contacted the officer’s wife, demanding a ransom of N200 million and threatening to kill Col. Ajanaku if any rescue attempts were made.