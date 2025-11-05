Troops of Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued a military personnel and nine others from kidnappers in Benue State....

Troops of Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued a military personnel and nine others from kidnappers in Benue State.

This is contained in a statement by Lt. Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Media Information Officer, Head Quarters OPWS, in Makurdi on Wednesday.

According to him, on Nov. 3, troops deployed at Kyado, Ukum LG while on patrol along Zaki-Biam–Wukari Road received an intelligence report about kidnapping activities at a checkpoint.

Lt. Zubairu said that the kidnappers disguised themselves in police uniforms to deceive unsuspecting road users.

Among those rescued was Warrant Officer John Richard, personnel of 6 Brigade Band, Jalingo, while two other victims are still unaccounted for as search operations continue.

He said rescued individuals were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.

Lt. Zubairu stated that Force Commander, OPWS, Maj.-Gen. Moses Gara, has commended the troops for their gallantry, swift response, and commitment to protecting innocent citizens.