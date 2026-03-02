Troops of Sector 1 under Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have neutralised two notorious terrorists during a combined confidence-building and fighting patrol along the Katsina-Ala–Zaki Biam Road in Benue State. In a late Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, the Acting Media In...

Troops of Sector 1 under Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have neutralised two notorious terrorists during a combined confidence-building and fighting patrol along the Katsina-Ala–Zaki Biam Road in Benue State.

In a late Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, the Acting Media Information Officer HQ JTF Operation, the troops achieved a significant operational success in their sustained efforts to rid Benue State of criminal and terrorist elements.

According to the statement, the troops, while acting on credible intelligence provided by the locals, swiftly mobilised to the scene in conjunction with operatives of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard.

The statement reads, “Upon arrival at the identified location, troops made contact with the suspected bandits. In the ensuing engagement, two of the terrorists were neutralised, while others fled into the surrounding bush with possible gunshot wounds.

“The troops exploited the area and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and a pair of green camouflage uniforms abandoned by the fleeing criminals.”

The Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, commended the gallantry, professionalism, and swift response of the troops.

He noted that their proactive posture and commitment to duty continue to yield positive results in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Major General Gara also expressed appreciation to members of the local communities for providing timely and actionable intelligence, which remains critical to operational success.

He encouraged residents to sustain their cooperation with security agencies and assured them of the military’s unwavering resolve to safeguard lives and property.

He further urged troops to maintain the established synergy with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders, stressing that collective efforts remain essential to achieving enduring security and stability across the Joint Operations Area.