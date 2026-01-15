Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) have recorded significant operational successes in Kaduna State, neutralising seven suspected criminals, rescuing a kidnapped victim, and recovering arms and ammunition during coordinated operations on January 13 and 14, 2026....

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) have recorded significant operational successes in Kaduna State, neutralising seven suspected criminals, rescuing a kidnapped victim, and recovering arms and ammunition during coordinated operations on January 13 and 14, 2026.

According to the military, troops of Sector 7 under Operation Peace Shield acted on credible intelligence on Tuesday, January 13, following reports of the abduction of a young girl in Kajim Village, Kaura Local Government Area.

The troops swiftly mobilised, pursued the suspects and engaged them in an encounter that resulted in the neutralisation of three criminals.

The victim was rescued unharmed, debriefed and reunited with her family.

In a related operation the following day, troops raided a suspected armed robbery hideout on the outskirts of Kaura town, also in Kaura Local Government Area.

Four additional armed criminals were neutralised during the operation.

Items recovered from the suspects included a locally fabricated rifle, five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the group belonged to a criminal syndicate involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes along the Ganawuri–Manchok corridor.

The Joint Task Force reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining offensive operations against criminal networks and ensuring the safety and security of residents across the joint operations area.