Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed 45 bandits in a fierce gun battle in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, authorities said.

According to a statement by Nasir Mua’zu, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Katsina, a captain and two other soldiers lost their lives during the operation.

The operation followed a spate of attacks by bandits in the area. On Thursday, the assailants raided Alhazawa village in Musawa LGA, rustling cattle belonging to residents. Community members, with support from some repentant bandits, resisted the raid, killing four of the attackers and recovering the stolen livestock.

Seeking revenge, the bandits regrouped and returned on March 6, intending to launch a reprisal attack.

They encountered Nigerian Army troops stationed at a forward operating base in Dan Ali, Danmusa LGA, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire.

Authorities confirmed that among the 45 bandits killed were two leaders: Alti, reportedly the nephew and second-in-command to notorious bandit kingpin Adamu Alieru, and another commander known as Damale.

The statement reads: “The operation, which took place yesterday, resulted from credible intelligence gathered by security personnel.

“Among those killed was Alti, the nephew and second-in-command to the notorious bandit leader, Adamu Alieru. Also eliminated was another top bandit known as Damale.

“The clash began when bandits from Zamfara State, armed with sophisticated weapons and riding on motorcycles, attacked Alhazawa village in Musawa LGA on March 5. They came to steal cattle.

“However, community members and repentant bandits from the area fought back. Four bandits were killed, and all the rustled cows were recovered and returned to their owners.

“Seeking revenge, the bandits returned in large numbers on March 6. They ran into soldiers attached to the Army’s Forward Operating Base in Dan Ali while heading towards Musawa LGA near Maidabino A ward.

“What followed was an intense and fierce battle. The Army successfully neutralised all 45 bandits.

“However, the victory came at a cost. Captain Paul Hassan and two other soldiers lost their lives in the encounter.

“On behalf of the State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, the government and the people of Katsina, I commend the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers. Their actions have saved countless lives and disrupted the operations of these dangerous criminals.

“We also extend condolences to the families of the deceased military personnel.

“Our security forces remain alert and will continue to pursue these criminals wherever they go. We will not rest until peace is fully restored to every corner of Katsina State.”