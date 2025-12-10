Troops of the 8 Division, Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, have killed 11 bandits and recovered a cache of weapons during a counter-banditry operation in Sokoto State....

The operation, conducted under Operation Farsan Yamma, was executed by a specialised strike team near Kurawa Village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

Military sources said the mission followed credible intelligence that bandits were mobilising to attack Tara Village, a route frequently used by criminal groups.

Acting on the tip-off, the troops staged a coordinated ambush, engaging the armed gang in a fierce exchange of fire.

Eleven bandits were killed while several others fled with injuries.

Recovered from the scene were eight AK-47 rifles, five magazines and 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

The Army said the operation disrupted a planned attack and dealt a significant blow to criminal networks operating within the Sabon Birni corridor, one of the North-West’s most volatile flashpoints.

It added that the mission reflects ongoing efforts to secure communities in Sokoto State and intensify the fight against banditry and terrorism across the region.