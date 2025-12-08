Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have recorded significant gains in a series of operations across Taraba State, disrupting criminal activities, rescuing abducted travellers and recovering arms....

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have recorded significant gains in a series of operations across Taraba State, disrupting criminal activities, rescuing abducted travellers and recovering arms.

On 6 December, soldiers deployed at Manya responded to a distress call after armed robbers blocked the Manya–Takum Road and dispossessed commuters.

The troops launched a clearance operation, forcing the criminals to flee and abandoning their weapons.

An AK-47 rifle, a magazine and three rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered, restoring safe movement along the route.

In a separate operation on 7 December, troops at Kufai Amadu acted on intelligence that four travellers from Bauchi State had been abducted in Amadu Town while en route to Baissa in Kurmi LGA.

The victims, unfamiliar with the area, had stopped to ask for directions when two of them were seized by gunmen.

A coordinated search-and-rescue mission led to the recovery of two of the abducted travellers, who managed to escape from their captors.

Efforts are continuing to locate the remaining victims, while operations have intensified to track down the abductors.

Also on 6 December, troops at Iware raided Garin Sambo in Tau Village, Ardo Kola LGA, following actionable intelligence. They recovered two pump-action guns, 13 cartridges, two motorcycles and four mobile phones.

Two suspects, identified as Baba Wura Sambo and Mallam Adamu Darda, were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and are currently in military custody.

Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops’ professionalism and swift response.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s resolve to sustain “aggressive operations” under Operations Peace Shield and Zafin Wuta to stamp out criminal networks across Taraba State.

General Uwa assured residents and travellers of heightened security during the Yuletide season and urged the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies to support ongoing stabilisation efforts.