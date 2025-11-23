Troops of Operation Zafin Wuta of 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have arrested a wanted kidnap suspect in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba during a ransom negotiation. In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 6 Brigade, the su...

Troops of Operation Zafin Wuta of 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have arrested a wanted kidnap suspect in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba during a ransom negotiation.

In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 6 Brigade, the suspect who identified as Umar Musa Geyi was intercepted during a phone conversation in which he confirmed the victim was still being held and demanded a ransom of ₦20 million for his release.

The statement reads, “Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have recorded another major operational success under OPERATION ZAFIN WUTA, following the arrest of a wanted and notorious kidnap suspect in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops on 22 November 2025 apprehended Mr. Umar Musa Geyi at Jandei-Kulamu in Wukari LGA. The suspect, who has been on the wanted list of security agencies, is believed to be a key member of a kidnapping syndicate that has terrorised several communities within the area.”

The statement added, “Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is linked to the kidnapping of Alhaji Jano, a Fulani resident of the Jandei-Kulala general area, who was abducted on 13 November 2025 and remains in captivity. Mr. Geyi was arrested after troops intercepted him during a phone conversation in which he confirmed the victim was still being held and demanded a ransom of ₦20 million for his release.

“The suspect is currently in custody undergoing further interrogation to determine the exact location of the victim and facilitate his safe rescue.”

“While commending the troops for their proactive action, the Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, reaffirmed that the Brigade remains fully committed to dismantling criminal networks, rescuing victims, and restoring peace and security across Taraba State.

“He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information,” the statement concluded.