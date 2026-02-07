Troops of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in a joint operation with the Nigerian Air Force, Edo State Police Command, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Edo State Security Corps, have arrested 13 suspected kidnappers and drug peddlers in Edo North Senatorial District....

The security clearance operation, codenamed Operation IGBO DANU 1, was carried out on 4 February 2026 across Osara Community in Etsako West Local Government Area, as well as Auchi and Okpella, with the aim of flushing out criminal elements and rescuing victims.

Eight suspects were initially apprehended during the raid. They were identified as Jamilu Mohammad, Kasim Abu, Braimoh Affeez, Sulaiman Hamisu, Lawan Umaru, Bawa Auwal, Musa Umaru and Amodu Attai.

Recovered items included an English pump-action gun, four live cartridges, a locally made pistol, narcotic substances, codeine syrup, a Point-of-Sale machine, mobile phones, and cash amounting to ₦87,550.

The suspects and exhibits were subsequently handed over to the Edo State Police Command for further investigation.

In a related operation conducted in the Aviele Forest, troops working with the police arrested five additional suspects—Isiaka Abubakar, Mohammad Abubakar, Yusuf Abubakar, Mohammed Somu and Isiaka Ibrahim—while recovering two motorcycles, mobile phones and a power bank.

Commander of 4 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Balogun, who led the operations, commended the collaboration among security agencies and reaffirmed the military’s resolve to deny criminals safe haven in Edo State.

He also appreciated the support and guidance of the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife.