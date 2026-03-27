Renowned journalist and media strategist, Tunde Rahman, has been celebrated by political leaders, colleagues and associates across Nigeria as he marks his 60th birthday, with glowing tributes highlighting his decades of service to journalism, public communication and national development. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the tributes, describing Rahman as a…...

Renowned journalist and media strategist, Tunde Rahman, has been celebrated by political leaders, colleagues and associates across Nigeria as he marks his 60th birthday, with glowing tributes highlighting his decades of service to journalism, public communication and national development.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the tributes, describing Rahman as a consummate professional whose contributions to media practice and public discourse have left a lasting impact on Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

In a congratulatory message, the President praised Rahman’s commitment to truth, integrity and responsible journalism, noting that his work has consistently reflected a deep understanding of the role of the media in nation-building.

“Mr Tunde Rahman has, over the years, distinguished himself as a thoroughbred journalist and a trusted voice in public communication. His dedication to professionalism and ethical standards has strengthened the media landscape and enriched our democracy,” the President said.

Tinubu also commended Rahman’s role in strategic communications, describing him as a dependable ally whose insights and experience have contributed significantly to governance and public engagement.

Associates and colleagues from across the country also paid tribute to the veteran journalist, describing him as a mentor, bridge-builder and a man of uncommon humility.

A former colleague, who worked closely with Rahman during his years in active journalism, said his ability to combine editorial depth with strategic clarity set him apart in the profession.

“Tunde Rahman is not just a journalist; he is an institution. His calm approach, intellectual rigour and commitment to excellence have inspired a generation of media practitioners,” he said.

Another associate noted Rahman’s enduring influence in both journalism and public affairs, emphasising his capacity to navigate complex communication environments with professionalism and tact.

“His work behind the scenes has shaped narratives, guided public understanding and strengthened institutional communication. He remains a reference point for many of us,” the associate added.

Rahman’s career spans several decades, during which he built a reputation for incisive analysis, editorial leadership and effective communication. He has held various roles in the media and later transitioned into strategic communications, where he continued to play a key role in shaping public messaging at the highest levels.

Industry stakeholders also acknowledged his contributions to mentoring young journalists, with many crediting him for nurturing talent and promoting ethical standards within the profession.

As he turns 60, well-wishers described the milestone as not only a celebration of age but of impact, legacy and continued relevance in Nigeria’s media and communication landscape.

They expressed optimism that Rahman would continue to lend his voice and expertise to national development, while inspiring the next generation of journalists.

The celebrations, marked by goodwill messages and private gatherings, reflect the high esteem in which he is held across professional and social circles in Nigeria.