Around the world, traffic officers are the unsung heroes, maintaining safety and order on our roads. In Nigeria, this rings true as well. From Lagos to Kano, and Enugu to Sokoto, these dedicated men and women navigate daily chaos to ensure smooth traffic flow. TVC News Correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo, writes

Ondo State is no exception. In the bustling streets of Akure, traffic congestion is a daily challenge, characterized by honking horns and impatient drivers. During peak hours—mornings and late afternoons—the roads transform into a battleground of urgency.

Yet amid the commotion, one man stands out: Inspector Gbenga Olaseni, affectionately known as Eba. Unlike any typical traffic warden, he infuses charisma and creativity into his role.

Hailing from Oyin Akoko, Inspector Olaseni has become a beloved figure on Akure’s streets. With a wide smile and a rhythmic flair, he turns his duty post into a stage, captivating hearts with every spin, salute, and stylish wave.

Once an aspiring actor, Olaseni brings his artistry to life right in the midst of traffic. “I love this job; it brings me joy every day. I could even encourage my son to become a traffic warden—I’m truly passionate about it,” he shares. “People enjoy seeing me on the road. They call me Eba, a name I got during my football days, originally as Ikepba before it was shortened.”

His professionalism and charisma earn respect from all. Commercial drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike admire his enthusiasm. Kehinde Sunday, a local driver, says, “He embodies passion in his work; I always look forward to seeing him.”

Victoria Oluwadare echoes this sentiment, stating, “Inspector Olaseni is delightful to watch. His joy in his job is inspiring; people like him deserve recognition from the government.”

Off-duty, Olaseni resides in a modest apartment in Oke Aro, Akure, with his wife of over 20 years and their four children. While their living conditions may be humble, the family’s pride in him is immense. His daughter, Rasheedat, a graduate of the College of Education in Ikere, Ekiti State, acknowledges her father’s unique approach to traffic management. “My father is beloved for the way he works,” she says. “He is hardworking and finds joy in what he does. I am proud to call him my dad.”

Wuraola, his wife, describes him as a dedicated man who enjoys his work without resorting to arrests.

Inspector Olaseni’s artistry has garnered numerous accolades from community groups and organizations, with even the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, recognizing him as a role model. Afolabi notes that Olaseni exemplifies how dignity and dedication can transform an ordinary role into something extraordinary.

In a world where public service often goes unappreciated, Gbenga “Eba” Olaseni reminds us that passion can turn duty into joy and chaos into choreography.