The Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Kabba/Bunu Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, has ordered the suspension of all church activities in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, effective immediately.

The directive, issued in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), follows a series of security breaches in the community, including recent attacks on churches and the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition by security operatives.

According to a notice issued by Rev. Kayode Osatuyi, Coordinator of CAN in Kabba/Bunu LGA, the decision was reached during a meeting with traditional rulers and church leaders at the monarch’s palace.

“Following the directive from the Obaro of Kabba… we have been instructed to inform all churches to suspend services until further notice,” the notice read.

The suspension is in response to “credible security reports on attack by bandits on our churches,” Osatuyi said, urging all churches to comply in the interest of public safety. He called for continuous prayers for peace in Kabba/Bunu land and promised that churches would be informed when it was safe to resume activities.

The Kogi State Government had recently announced the discovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition from criminal hideouts and warned worship centres, especially those in crime-prone areas, to reconsider holding services.

The government had also condemned recent attacks on churches, including one at the Evangelical Church Winning All in Kiri, where two worshippers were killed and about 20 abducted.

The latest directive aims to ensure the safety of worshippers and prevent further attacks. The suspension of church activities remains in effect until further notice.