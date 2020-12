Traders and Shop owners at the Oyinlola market on 23 Road, FESTAC, have accused chairman of the Amuwo Odofin local government, Valentine Buraimoh, of ordering the demolition of shops and stalls in the market.

Affected traders call for urgent intervention of the government before the matter gets into a full scale riot.

As at the time of filing this report, TVC News was still trying to get reactions from Amuwo Odofin local government, Valentine Buraimoh.