The 2020 farming season in Southern and Central Taraba is facing serious threats as the communal crises between Tiv and Jukun continue unabated.

The Jukuns said they have lost more than 50 members to ambush attacks by Tiv militia at various farming communities.

The conflict is now stretching the medical facilities at the general hospital Wukari.

The President of Jukun sociocultural group insists the reason crisis continues to linger is because Tiv militants allegedly lay siege on Jukun communities with sophicated weapons.

He is worried that many Jukun farmers will not participate in this year’s farming for fear of being killed. This, according to him, will negatively affect the economy of the state.

Similarly, chairman, Wukari local government, also accused Tiv militants of ceaseless attacks against Jukun farming communities. But the President of Tiv Sociocultural Association is denying these accusations.

He said the crisis will come to an end if warring parties stop suspecting one another.

Although Police say it has put in place measures to restore peace in the warring areas, residents are concerned that despite genuine efforts by Governor Darius Ishaku and president Muhammadu Buhari to end the crisis, warring parties still continue trade to blames and stoke up the animosity between the two tribes.