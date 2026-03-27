The Director-General of BTO4PBAT27, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has urged opposition parties in Nigeria to look beyond the 2027 general elections and begin strategising for 2031. He made this call while addressing party stakeholders in Abuja ahead of the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr. Adojutelegan expressed strong…...

The Director-General of BTO4PBAT27, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has urged opposition parties in Nigeria to look beyond the 2027 general elections and begin strategising for 2031.

He made this call while addressing party stakeholders in Abuja ahead of the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Adojutelegan expressed strong confidence in the political strength and electoral prospects of President Bola Tinubu, asserting that the opposition stands little chance of unseating the ruling party in the next election cycle.

He also highlighted the contributions of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, noting that ongoing reforms in internal security and administrative systems are bolstering public trust in the government.

According to him, the achievements of the current administration, coupled with the commitment of key cabinet members, remain critical factors that will secure victory in 2027. He added that the APC’s unity and governance approach continue to resonate with citizens across various sectors.

He said, ” Victory is sure for President Tinubu, the opposition parties cannot stop him from winning. He has brought rapid development to the country

“He is going to get massive support from the region in this country, People are aware of what he has done and their going to ensure he is reelected”

He further noted that the party’s ongoing internal consolidation and strategic planning ahead of its national convention would reinforce its dominance nationwide.

While acknowledging the importance of opposition parties in a democratic system, Mr. Adojutelegan maintained that their efforts would be better directed toward long-term planning, reiterating that the APC remains focused on delivering results that will sustain public support beyond 2027.