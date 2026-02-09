President Bola Tinubu has pledged that Nigeria would overcome terrorism and banditry, describing the threats as unacceptable and contrary to the nation’s values....

President Bola Tinubu has pledged that Nigeria would overcome terrorism and banditry, describing the threats as unacceptable and contrary to the nation’s values.

Declaring open the Second National Economic Council (NEC) Conference at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, the President assured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to strengthening security forces and restoring peace in affected communities.

He said insecurity remained a major obstacle to economic growth and called for collective action to address it. Tinubu also commended governors of Borno, Katsina and Kaduna states, among others, for efforts to protect lives and property.

Welcoming governors, ministers, lawmakers, development partners and private sector leaders to the two-day conference themed “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030,” the President described the gathering as evidence of shared commitment to national progress.

Tinubu praised the National Economic Council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, for providing a critical platform for fiscal coordination and strategic policy dialogue.

Highlighting his administration’s economic reforms, the President said recent monetary policies had stabilised the economy and restored confidence, commending the Central Bank of Nigeria under Governor Yemi Cardoso for its role.

He added that increased and more predictable federal allocations to states and local governments had improved their capacity to pay salaries, invest in infrastructure and deliver social services.

He also cited progress in transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing and irrigation, alongside expanded social investment and human capital programmes targeting vulnerable groups, youth, women and small businesses.

Tinubu said the Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030 represents the next phase of Nigeria’s development, prioritising economic diversification, productivity, human capital development, subnational competitiveness, private sector-led growth and climate resilience.

He stressed that effective implementation at state and local levels would be crucial, urging data-driven decision-making, peer learning among states and innovative financing to translate policy commitments into measurable outcomes.

The President expressed confidence that outcomes from the conference would support agricultural diversification, including dairy production, livestock investment and ranching, despite the challenges facing the nation.