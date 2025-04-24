President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for immediate global action on climate change, warning that delay is no longer an option.

Speaking at a high-level virtual climate dialogue co-hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Tinubu outlined Nigeria’s ambitious clean energy transition plans.

The meeting, attended by leaders from 17 nations and key blocs including the EU, China, and the African Union, aimed to accelerate climate efforts ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu stressed that climate action must not hinder economic growth.

“For Nigeria, climate action is not a burden but a strategic imperative. The world must act with courage and unity—now,” he said.

Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), which targets net-zero emissions by 2060. The strategy focuses on five key sectors—power, cooking, transport, oil and gas, and industry—and requires $410 billion in funding.

“We are reforming regulations, incentives, and institutions to ensure decarbonisation aligns with energy access and economic growth,” he said.

Nigeria is also leading Mission 300, a World Bank and African Development Bank initiative to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030. Additionally, the country’s National Energy Compact sets clear clean energy investment goals, including modern cooking solutions.

Tinubu announced that Nigeria finalised its Carbon Market Activation Policy in March 2025, which could unlock $2.5 billion in carbon credit investments by 2030.

“Our climate strategy goes beyond policy—it’s about market-driven solutions,” he said.

To further boost green projects, Nigeria is developing a Global Climate Change Investment Fund, blending public and private finance for initiatives like e-mobility, renewable mini-grids, and regenerative agriculture.

Nigeria will submit updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by September 2025, reinforcing its climate pledges under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Tinubu praised international partners, including the UN and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), for their support. “Multilateral cooperation is vital—Nigeria is ready to lead and deliver,” he said.

His remarks come as nations prepare for COP30, with Nigeria positioning itself as a key voice for a just and sustainable transition.