President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in newly appointed Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

The commissioners took the oath of office at the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting , at the State House, Abuja.

The new INEC Commissioners are ⁠Mallam Tukur Abdulrazaq Yusuf, representing Northwest , Professor Sunday Nwambam Aja, representing Ebonyi State.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who was present at the ceremony, welcomed the appointments, noting that the new commissioners would help fill existing vacancies within the Commission. He also hinted at ongoing preparations for electoral reforms in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

The President also swore in 2 Commissioner members of Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau CCB.

They are Ikpeme Kenneth Ndem, ⁠(Cross River State State)and Hon. Justice Buba Ibrahim Nyaure Rtd, Taraba State.