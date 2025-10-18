President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to arrive in Abuja today following his participation in a high-level global summit on counterterrorism and regional security held in Rome, Italy. The meeting, part of the Aqaba Process, an international platform initiated in 2015 by King Abdullah II of Jordan,...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to arrive in Abuja today following his participation in a high-level global summit on counterterrorism and regional security held in Rome, Italy.

The meeting, part of the Aqaba Process, an international platform initiated in 2015 by King Abdullah II of Jordan, brought together Heads of State and Government to deepen global cooperation in tackling terrorism and violent extremism, with a particular emphasis on West Africa.

In a statement released by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the summit was hosted at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome on October 15.

The event was co-chaired by the Governments of Jordan and Italy, continuing the Aqaba Process’ mission to bridge operational gaps in global counterterrorism efforts through prevention, coordination, and information sharing.

President Tinubu joined fellow world leaders at the closed-door summit, including King Abdullah II, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and the Presidents of Chad, Paraguay, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

High-level delegations from Algeria, Kazakhstan, Mauritania, Senegal, Uzbekistan, and Côte d’Ivoire were also in attendance.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Tinubu held a series of bilateral meetings. He met with Prime Minister Meloni to discuss strengthening Nigeria–Italy ties in the areas of economic development and security.

In a separate engagement, Tinubu sat with Massad Boulos, Senior Adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump on Arab and African Affairs, who expressed continued American support for Nigeria’s efforts to combat terrorism and resolve internal conflicts.

The President also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, for a private dialogue focused on promoting religious harmony in Nigeria and countering disinformation that misrepresents the country’s record on religious freedom.

President Tinubu’s participation in the summit reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to global partnerships aimed at eradicating terrorism and fostering peace in West Africa and beyond. He is expected to return to the Federal Capital Territory later today.