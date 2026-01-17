President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Nigeria today after he and some of his ministers participated in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW2026). On the sidelines of the summit, Nigeria signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). ...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Nigeria today after he and some of his ministers participated in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW2026).

On the sidelines of the summit, Nigeria signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreement aims to deepen economic cooperation, boost bilateral trade and investment, enhance technology transfer, and expand collaboration across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and renewable energy.

In his address, President Tinubu announced that a joint Nigeria-United Arab Emirates (UAE) INVESTOPIA will be held in Lagos in February, an initiative aimed at attracting global investors.

President Tinubu also told the Summit that Nigeria aims to mobilise up to $30 billion annually in climate and green industrial finance as it accelerates energy transition reforms and expands nationwide electricity access.