President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has presented the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) 2025 in Governance and Security Reform to Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has presented the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) 2025 in Governance and Security Reform to Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal.

The President was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, at the NEAPS 2025 award dinner held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the event was organized by The Best Strategic Media (TBS) in partnership with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement added that NEAPS, founded in 2022, aims to recognize individuals who have made sustained positive contributions across the country.

The statement read in parts, “Governor Lawal was recognized by the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) 2025 for the reforms his administration introduced across various sectors in Zamfara.

“The administration of Governor Lawal has brought sanity to the Zamfara State Civil Service, prioritizing the welfare of civil servants and ensuring that retirees receive their retirement benefits.”

“While presenting the NEAPS award to Governor Lawal, his efforts in two years in office to settle over 15 billion naira in a 13-year backlog of gratuities for Zamfara State retired civil servants were highlighted. The notable increase in workers’ minimum wage from N7,000 to N70,000, his administration’s gesture of giving a 13th-month salary to workers, and other incentives were also mentioned.”

“Additional accomplishments listed by NEAPS include Governor Lawal’s urban renewal projects, the reconstruction, renovation, and equipping of over 500 public schools across the state, as well as his progress in the health sector, such as the complete renovation and equipping of all general hospitals.

“NEAPS also cited Governor Lawal’s efforts in security, which include establishing the Community Protection Guards, providing operational vehicles to security personnel, fueling troops’ vehicles, acquiring security equipment, and offering regular support to security forces.”

“This national award will motivate the governor to continue his relentless efforts to rescue and rebuild Zamfara State.”