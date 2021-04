The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to the wife of the late national secretary of the pan-yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere at his Omole residence in Lagos.

Mr Odumakin died on Saturday morning at the Intensive care unit of the Lagos Teaching Hospital after a brief illness, according to a statement by his wife, Joe Okei-Odumakin.