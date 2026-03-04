President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate suspension of the cashless toll system recently introduced at major airports across the country....

The directive follows widespread confusion and heavy traffic gridlock experienced by motorists and passengers.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, the President directed that the system introduced by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria be suspended to allow for a proper review.

Keyamo said the decision was driven by the President’s concern over the inconvenience experienced by airport users following the sudden rollout of the policy.

The cashless system, which barred cash payments at airport toll gates, was designed to improve revenue collection and reduce leakages.

However, its implementation over the weekend triggered long queues at the Lagos and Abuja airports as motorists struggled to obtain prepaid access cards.

Some passengers reportedly missed their flights due to the delays.

The Aviation Minister says government will now work with the private sector to develop a more efficient system before reintroducing the policy.