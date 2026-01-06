President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the death of Emeritus Professor Sunday Ajayi, a leading Nigerian scholar and pioneer in Wildlife and Fisheries Management, who passed away at the age of 82. In a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strat...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the death of Emeritus Professor Sunday Ajayi, a leading Nigerian scholar and pioneer in Wildlife and Fisheries Management, who passed away at the age of 82.

In a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the Mopa, Kogi State-born scholar as “a giant whose life and work left enduring footprints across environmental sciences, agriculture, academia, innovation and technological development.”

He highlighted Ajayi’s pioneering scientific contributions, which laid the groundwork for the domestication and conservation of key African wildlife species such as the African Giant Rat, the Grasscutter, and the Nigerian Helmeted Guinea Fowl.

“These globally acclaimed breakthroughs created sustainable pathways for increased animal protein supply in Africa while safeguarding biodiversity and preventing species extinction,” the President added.

Tinubu further noted the late scholar’s international influence, citing his innovative work on wildlife conservation with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, the United Nations Development Programme, the German Foundation for International Development, and the United Nations Environment Programme, which brought pride to Nigeria.

In recognition of his achievements, Ajayi was inducted into UNEP’s Global 500 Roll of Honour in 1994 and later received the Nigerian National Order of Merit in 2013.

President Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to Ajayi’s family, friends, the government and people of Kogi State, and the broader Nigerian environmental sciences community, describing the late professor as “a dedicated professional whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

“The nation has lost a dedicated professional,” the President said, while praying for the repose of Ajayi’s soul.