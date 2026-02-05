Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Lagos State Governor, has recounted how President Bola Tinubu frequently set aside televised speeches and written documents to address Nigerians directly during his 2023 election campaigns. Gawat disclosed this in a post on his official ...

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Lagos State Governor, has recounted how President Bola Tinubu frequently set aside televised speeches and written documents to address Nigerians directly during his 2023 election campaigns.

Gawat disclosed this in a post on his official X handle while responding to another user identified as @yorubachic, who had questioned the articulateness of President Tinubu’s public speeches.

@yorubachic wrote, “ I never realised how strong a speaker the President is. His slow pace of speech and long pauses made it harder to notice how articulate he is. The best way to listen to his speeches is in x2. I’m now wondering if this is the same person we were seeing memes of in 2023.”

Responding to the tweet, Gawat clarified that the purported videos suggesting President Tinubu’s incoherent speeches were manipulated by opposition figures.

The SSA reflected on how President Tinubu made strong and interactive speeches during the campaign, particularly at a meeting with young businessmen and CEOs in Lagos State.

Gawat wrote, “He actually made a lot of very strong speeches during campaign especially the NESG Interactive session and the one where he met with Young businessmen and CEOs in Lagos, that particular one, We set up the teleprompter for him, when Asiwaju landed, he pushed the document away and stated speaking from the heart, that particular interview was the one he said he will remove subsidy no matter how many protest people do.

“Most of u were swayed and fell for wrong narratives by the naysayers and opposition.”