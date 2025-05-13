President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former Jigawa State Governor and respected statesman, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on the unveiling of his autobiography “Being True to Myself”, hailing it as a valuable addition to Nigeria’s political and democratic narrative.

Represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at the Abuja event held at the NAF Conference Centre, President Tinubu praised Lamido as a courageous and principled figure whose political journey parallels Nigeria’s democratic growth.

“This event is more than a book launch—it’s a tribute to a life marked by integrity, boldness, and unwavering belief in democratic values,” said the Minister. He acknowledged Lamido’s critical stance as a member of the opposition, yet commended his enduring role in shaping the nation’s political history.

Reiterating the President’s stance on political inclusivity, Idris emphasized Tinubu’s vision of democracy as a competition of ideas—not hostility—stating that all Nigerians, regardless of political alignment, deserve a voice in national affairs.

The Minister highlighted the decade-long effort behind Lamido’s book, applauding it as a vital act of preserving political history. He urged other leaders to similarly document their experiences for posterity.

He described the title “Being True to Myself” as a perfect reflection of Lamido’s character, recommending the book to students, scholars, journalists, and politicians for its enduring insights.

According to Idris, President Tinubu, like Lamido, remains steadfast in upholding Nigeria’s core values of truth, justice, peace, and collective progress. He noted that Lamido’s depth of experience is an asset now shared with the world through his book.

Reflecting on the current administration’s journey as Nigeria nears 26 years of uninterrupted democracy and two years under Tinubu’s leadership, Idris stated that the President’s bold reforms—though challenging—are beginning to yield promising economic results.

“While we acknowledge that more progress is needed, President Tinubu’s courage and vision are setting Nigeria on a course for genuine development. The positive effects of these tough reforms are starting to emerge,” he said.

On security, the Minister reaffirmed Tinubu’s unwavering efforts to protect the country and praised the Nigerian military’s sacrifices.

He also highlighted the President’s tax reforms, designed to boost revenue across all levels of government without placing undue pressure on citizens.

“President Tinubu remains open to constructive criticism in line with democratic principles but is also firmly committed to staying focused on doing what’s best for Nigeria,” Idris concluded.