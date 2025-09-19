President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the groom's father at the Wedding fatiha of Nasirudeen Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar and his wife Safiya Shehu Idris which held at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna....

The Groom, Nasirudeen Abdul’aziz is a Son of former Zamfara state Governor, Now Senator representing Zamfara West at the National Assembly Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar.

The wedding fatiha was conducted by Sheikh Bala Ali Lau, the National President of Jama’atul Nasir Islam, JNI and was flanked by other renowned Islamic clerics.

The sum of One Million naira was paid as the dowry to the bride’s family

Dignitaries that attended the wedding fatiha includes the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Speaker of the House of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, The National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Former President of the Sanate Bukola Saraki, Former speaker Aminu Tambuwal, Former and Serving Senators and Members of the House of Representatives.

Ministers present includes Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle, Minister of Budget and National Planning Abubakar Bagudu among others.

Others are Governors of Katsina, Dikko Radda, Nasir Idris of Kebbi state, Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto state, Douye Diri, Bayelsa, Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno, Umar Bago Niger, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq and the host Governor, Uba Sani of Kaduna state.

Former Governors also includes Aliyu Wamako of Sokoto state, Abubakar Dakingari, Kebbi, Sen. Ahmed Sani Bakura, Zamfara, Sule Lamido of Jigawa State, Aminu Bello Masari, Katsina and many others.

Traditional rulers in large number from across the country were also not left out.