President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, have arrived at the Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the national Convention of the All Progressives Congress The arrival of the President and the First Lady signals the commencement of activities at the elective Congress. The Congress which serves as…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, have arrived at the Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the national Convention of the All Progressives Congress

The arrival of the President and the First Lady signals the commencement of activities at the elective Congress.

The Congress which serves as the prelude to preparations by the party for the 2027 General Elections.

The party had earlier in the week screened candidates for all positions within the National Working Committee.

Some of those screened include the incumbent National Chairman and Secretary, Nentawe Yiltwada and Bashiru Ajibola.