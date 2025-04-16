President Bola Tinubu congratulates Mo Abudu, the CEO of Ebony Life Group, on her inclusion in the 2025 TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World.

The President commends Mo Abudu’s recognition as a media entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Africa’s cultural ambassador. He commends her creativity and commitment to telling the African story with authenticity and a powerful indigenous voice. Through her compelling storytelling, Mo Abudu has captivated global audiences and fostered a profound sense of pride and unity among Africans everywhere.

President Tinubu acknowledges her vision and leadership in nurturing a dynamic generation of creative talents. He lauds her innovative achievements, including establishing EbonyLife Media, EbonyLife Place, EbonyLife Academy, and the $50 million Afro Film Fund (AFF), which have played vital roles in transforming Nigeria’s and Africa’s creative industries.

Mo Abudu, previously recognised by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman,” continues to elevate the image of Nigeria and Africa on the world stage, spotlighting real issues, celebrating African excellence, and dismantling stereotypes through film, media, and technology.

The President wishes her continued success, greater recognition, and enduring impact.

“Your success is not just your triumph, but a source of inspiration and pride for all of us”, President Tinubu says.