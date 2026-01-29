President Bola Tinubu expressed his condolences to Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze over the passing of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze. In a Thursday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu also extends his sympathy to the fami...

President Bola Tinubu expressed his condolences to Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze over the passing of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze.

In a Thursday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu also extends his sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased who passed away on Thursday.

The development was confirmed in a series of emotional posts on Instagram by his brother, David Chukwueze.

David Chukwueze paid tribute to their late mother in the post, expressing that the family is struggling to come to terms with the loss.

David wrote, “Can’t even post your picture to say RIP mum. My forever love just left me without saying goodbye.”

President Tinubu mourns with the Chukwueze family and encourages them to find solace in the memory and legacy of their late matriarch.

The President said, “The passing of Mrs Chukwueze, the mother of one of our bright football stars, just a few days after the passing of Super Eagles’ Captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father, is deeply saddening. I mourn with them, and I am with them in prayers during this difficult time.”

President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will grant the departed eternal rest.