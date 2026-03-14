President Bola Tinubu has condoled the family of the late Super Eagles midfielder, Henry Nwosu, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 62. In a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, March 14, Tinubu recalled Nwosu’s brilliance on the field…...

President Bola Tinubu has condoled the family of the late Super Eagles midfielder, Henry Nwosu, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 62.

In a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, March 14, Tinubu recalled Nwosu’s brilliance on the field of play as a 17-year-old in the then-Green Eagles squad that won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tinubu further acknowledged Nwosu’s more than a decade of service to the nation as a member of the national football team.

In the statement, Tinubu prayed for the repose of Nwosu’s soul and comfort for his family.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the family of Henry Onyemanze Nwosu, a legendary Super Eagles midfielder who passed away on Saturday at the age of 62.

“President Tinubu joins the Nigerian football community in mourning the exceptionally skilled Nwosu, whose football artistry remains the stuff of legends.

“The President recalls Nwosu’s brilliance on the field of play as a 17-year-old in the then-Green Eagles squad that won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations.

“President Tinubu acknowledges Nwosu’s over a decade of service to the nation as a member of the national football team, his role in subsequent AFCON tournaments in 1982, 1984, and 1988, and his contributions to sports development in the country.

“The President states that Nigerians will always remember the late playmaker for the pride and joy he brought to the nation and for inspiring many compatriots to greater accomplishments.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of Nwosu’s soul and comfort for his family.”