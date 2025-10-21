President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, and his family over the passing of his son, Victor Moro, and grandson, Abba Moro Jr. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, Oc...

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, and his family over the passing of his son, Victor Moro, and grandson, Abba Moro Jr.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, October 21, the President commiserated with the Senator, who represents Benue South Senatorial District, Zone C, in the National Assembly, as well as his friends, family, and associates.

President Tinubu urged the family to find solace in the impactful lives of the children, noting that although their time on earth was short, it was a blessing to all whose lives they touched.

He prayed that God Almighty would receive the souls of the departed and provide comfort and strength to the bereaved family.