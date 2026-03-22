President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Chairman of Heirs Holdings Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu on his birthday, describing him as an African business icon and a standout advocate of the Nigerian and African enterprise. In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy,…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Chairman of Heirs Holdings Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu on his birthday, describing him as an African business icon and a standout advocate of the Nigerian and African enterprise.

In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu commended Elumelu for his staunch belief in Africapitalism.

The statement reads, “Elumelu is the chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Transcorp, and the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.

“President Tinubu describes Elumelu as an African business icon and a standout advocate of the Nigerian and African enterprise.”

The statement added, “The President commends the Heirs Holdings chairman for his resilience, the excellence that governs his entire enterprise and his staunch belief in Africapitalism.

“As an avid believer in investing in the youth, President Tinubu especially lauds the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s entrepreneurship programme, which has so far trained 2.5 million young Africans in 54 countries and empowered over 24,000 budding African entrepreneurs with non-refundable seed capital of $5,000 each.”

“As Elumelu celebrates this special occasion, the President joins his family and friends to wish him good health and strength and continued success in his pursuits,” the statement concluded.