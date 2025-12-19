President Bola Tinubu warmly congratulates his longtime friend and political ally, Prof. Segun Gbadegesin, on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday on December 20....

President Bola Tinubu warmly congratulates his longtime friend and political ally, Prof. Segun Gbadegesin, on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday on December 20.

President Tinubu rejoices with the renowned professor of Philosophy, who has dedicated his knowledge, understanding, and wisdom to the service of the nation, with a resonating impact on democracy and good governance.

The President acknowledges the fearlessness, brilliance and clarity that the US-based democratic activist brought to the fight to return the country to democratic rule, and struggles to recognise the winner of the June 12 Presidential elections in the 90s, sometimes putting his life on the line.

President Tinubu notes the contributions of the scholar to the educational development of Nigeria through research, insightful articles, book authorship, teaching and counselling, leaving a strong legacy of discipline, focus and resourcefulness among students and co-lecturers.

As Gbadegesin turns an octogenarian, the President believes his influence in academia, governance, and democratic institutions will continue to expand, particularly in politics, philosophy, and economics, where he remains an authority.

President Tinubu joins family members, friends and associates of the Professor of Philosophy in celebrating the milestone, colored by memories of loyalty, service and patriotism.

The President prays that the Almighty God will bless the renowned Professor of Philosophy with good health, strength and more wisdom to serve the nation he loves.