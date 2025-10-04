President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to religious fairness and national unity during a visit to Jos, Plateau State. Addressing Christian leaders at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters, the President assured Northern Christian communities of his administr...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to religious fairness and national unity during a visit to Jos, Plateau State.

Addressing Christian leaders at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters, the President assured Northern Christian communities of his administration’s dedication to equal treatment for all religions.

“I have a mission to unite this country, ensure its prosperity, and we are making progress,” Tinubu declared during the meeting.

The President also paid tribute to the late Nana Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, who passed away at age 83.

Highlighting his own interfaith family background, Tinubu said, “In our family, we have a strong Muslim background, and I married a Christian, a pastor for that matter, and I have never forced her to change her religion.”

Tinubu urged religious leaders to place their faith in his administration, emphasizing the responsibility of leadership in managing religious matters for the country’s benefit.

The President further addressed pressing security challenges, pledging continued efforts to defeat terrorism, banditry, and the conflicts between farmers and herders.

“We are defeating bandits, and we will defeat them,” he stated.

In addition to security, Tinubu highlighted his government’s focus on revamping Nigeria’s economy to improve the welfare of all citizens.

During the funeral prayers for Nana Lydia Yilwatda, Tinubu described her as a devoted mother and humanitarian, reflecting on the rich history of Jos as a city rooted in faith and tradition.

Professor Nantawe Yilwatda, the chief mourner and APC Chairman, praised his mother’s resilience, noting she endured 47 years on medication while working tirelessly to support the family and provide humanitarian aid.

He also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his leadership and pledged to uphold the trust bestowed upon him.

Reverend Dr. Amos Mohzo, President and Spiritual Leader of COCIN, commended President Tinubu for his inclusive appointments of Northern Christians to key government positions, including Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Professor Nantawe Yilwatda as APC Chairman.

Mohzo also thanked the President for addressing insecurity in Plateau and Benue states, while urging further assistance for victims of conflict in Benue and the safe return of displaced Christian communities from Borno and Adamawa.

The President was assured of the church’s unwavering support for his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The funeral service saw attendance from prominent figures, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum AbdulRazaq Abdulrahman, APC governors, National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, ministers, former governors, members of the National Assembly, and senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.