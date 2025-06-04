President Bola Tinubu has directed the release of 2 billion naira for the rebuilding of homes destroyed by the flood.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima revealed this during a visit to Mokwa, on Wednesday assuring that all the issues affecting the people would be addressed.

He mentioned that the President has authorised the immediate release of 20 trucks of rice to be delivered to the victims.

The President also directed that the affected bridges in the area be repaired immediately.

Shettima said that the President had also directed the immediate rehabilitation of drainages in Mokwa town.

Most of the victims displaced are currently taking refuge at an IDP camp in Mokwa.