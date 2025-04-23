The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has highlighted the successful launch of the inaugural commercial flight from the newly commissioned Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna as a powerful symbol of productive collaboration between federal and state governments.

Speaking after the Overland Air flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Minister emphasised that national progress hinges on synergy across all tiers of government—where policies are aligned, resources pooled, and efforts harmonized to deliver meaningful development to Nigerians.

The new airport in Minna, a major infrastructure project initiated by Niger State Governor Umaru Bago and named in honor of President Tinubu, is already positioning the state as a key hub for economic activity and air connectivity.

“This flight is not just a journey—it’s a clear demonstration of how state and federal partnerships can deliver prosperity. Governor Bago’s leadership has shown what’s possible when vision meets action,” the Minister said.

The inaugural flight carried a delegation of high-ranking officials, including Governor Bago, former Governor Dr. Babangida Aliyu, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, and others.

Minister Idris also praised President Tinubu for fostering an enabling environment for infrastructural growth and better connectivity nationwide, and commended Governor Bago’s bold initiatives to boost agriculture, commerce, and industry in Niger State.

In his remarks, Governor Bago described the event as a gateway to new opportunities for the state. He announced that Overland Air would operate regular flights on the Minna-Abuja route three times weekly—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“This route opens Niger State to the world. We’re ready to leverage our agricultural strength and use this airport as a hub for exporting farm produce, driving economic growth,” the Governor added.