President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology.

Mr. Nnaji tendered his resignation on Tuesday, citing a campaign of blackmail by political opponents.

In his resignation letter, he expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve the nation, following his appointment in August 2023.

The President acknowledged Mr. Nnaji’s decision and thanked him for his service, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

The announcement was made by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.