Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Peller, has reportedly been kidnapped while livestreaming on Wednesday night, 27 August 2025....

Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Peller, has reportedly been kidnapped while livestreaming on Wednesday night, 27 August 2025.

A viral video shows the moment the content creator was confronted by unidentified men who ordered him out of his car.

In the clip, Peller attempted to calm the men before suddenly letting out a loud scream.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DN4HxjgjNxM/

Confirming the incident, fellow TikToker Jidex Klothing said Peller was abducted by unknown persons on his way back from a restaurant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAExKe8jeOw

“He went to buy food, then on his way back home, those people told him to stop and he stopped. Luckily, he was even online,” Jidex explained.

As of press time, neither security agencies nor Peller’s family had issued an official statement on the incident.