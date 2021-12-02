Three Telecommunication companies qualify for 5G Spectrum auction – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced three telecommunications companies have qualified as approved bidders for the 3.5GHz spectrum auction.

The auction is for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Technology in the country by January 2022.

The companies are MTN Nigeria plc, Mafab Communications Limited and Airtel Networks Limited.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Public Affairs Director of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde.

The statement reads: “Consistent with its regulatory principle of open and transparent auction, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that three telecoms companies have qualified as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth generation (5G) networks in the country.