Three people have been confirmed dead following a gas explosion in the Biodun Alaadun area of Ona Ara Local Government, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday night.

While initial reports suggested a higher casualty figure, the Oyo State Fire Service, led by General Manager Mr. Akinyinka Akinyemi, who was among the first responders at the scene, confirmed that three people lost their lives.

According to reports, the explosion occurred while a tanker was discharging gas into a retail outlet. The victims included the owner of the gas shop and others who were nearby at the time of the blast.

Akinyinka clarified that fire service operatives were promptly deployed to contain the situation and that normalcy has since returned to the area, with those affected evacuated safely.